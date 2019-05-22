Woman meets juveniles who were caught in her stolen car

Facing her offenders, a Davenport woman met face-to-face with the juveniles who were caught in her stolen car. She says the meeting was positive and the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center is hoping this new accountability program will cut back on car theft in the Quad Cities.

Life is starting to get back to normal for Jennifer Mariman, but April 21st still remains with her. Mariman came outside and saw that her car was gone and remembered that she forgot to lock her door and knew right away that it was stolen.

“Obviously broke down crying because I was supposed to be at work, so I had to call into work and take a day off from that and to try to figure everything out,” said Mariman.

Police were able to track her car down and found it the same day. Fast forward to May, she got a call from the Juvenile Detention Center asking if she wanted to be part of the Auto Theft Accountability program. Which brings victims and offenders face to face to talk about what happened.

The way the program will work is once a youth is charged with auto theft, they will be referred to the accountability program. Their court proceedings will be put on hold while they complete the program for three months. However, if at any point they fail, they will go back to court proceedings.

“That was kind of nice to hear because people always wonder like why my car, this, that and what were they thinking. So it's kind of nice to see that side and kind of hear what their mind process was that,” said Mariman.

Mariman says the experience was more than what she expected.

“Having them open their eyes, like wow, my one choice not only affected me but everybody else and their guardians I mean it's affected their home life too,” said Mariman.

Mariman says she's not saying what the juveniles did was right and knows the program might not be the solution for everyone.

“I mean, of course, you have your adults who are continued felons. Yes, they should probably be in jail, but when it comes to children I think we need to open up our eyes and see what's going on behind the scenes,” said Mariman.

Mariman says she's hopeful that an impact will be made.

“Somebody's got to make a change and I’m hoping in three months down the line I can say that you know this really turned out well and worked,” said Mariman.

The detention center and Mariman have agreed to have the juveniles mow her lawn once a week for three months, take some character building classes, and do community service.

Jeremy Kaiser the juvenile detention director says they started this program in April and he believes from the first meeting the program has the potential to have powerful impacts for all involved. Right now the detention center is working on two more referrals.

