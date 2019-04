Officials in LaSalle County are asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman.

Officials say 74-year-old Linda Jackson, of Sandwich, was last seen wearing a black hair wrap with a gold purse. Police say her car was found at 5:30 a.m. on April 29 on North 4251st Road. That's north of Sheridan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office at 815-433-2161.