Woman missing out of Louisa County; officials need help locating her

Officials with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office need the community's help in locating a missing woman.

Officials say 31-year-old Maygen Crow is missing out of Oakville, Iowa and was seen on August 27 around 10:30 p.m. Police say she may be with Jeremy Newsom.

She is described as having blonde hair and green eyes. She's approximately 5'3 and weighs 155 pounds.

Officials gave a vehicle description of a vehicle they may be in and that's a 1999 maroon Ford Explorer with Illinois plate AA85500.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 319-523-4371.