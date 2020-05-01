Woman missing out of Whiteside County; has condition that places her in danger

Officials in Whiteside County are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Officials say 62-year-old Susan L. Redell, was last seen wearing a long black leather trench coat, Aztec themed poncho, jeans and black calf-length moccasin style boots.

Redell is described as being 5'3 and weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown hair.

She was last seen in the 300 block of Maine Avenue of Milledgeville around 10 a.m. on March 16. Officials say she has a condition that puts her in danger.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Susan Redell should contact the Milledgeville Police Department at: 815-225-7134, or contact 911.