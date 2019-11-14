Woman pleads guilty in connection with hit and run in Clinton

The registered owner of a vehicle that fatally hit a Clinton man in late August has accepted a plea deal.

Samantha Jo Spadaro (Clinton Police Department)

Samantha Jo Spadaro of Clinton has pleaded guilty to providing false reports to a public safety entity. The hit and run happened on 7th Street and 6th Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle had left the scene., but a homeowner's security video caught it all on camera. 42-year-old Emiliano Barrios of Clinton died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, Eddie Lee Crout Junior, was arrested in late September.

Spadaro is set to be sentenced on December 11.