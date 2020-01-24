Woman pleads guilty to child endangerment in son’s death in Davenport

A Chicago woman charged in the death of her 5-year-old son in Davenport in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday afternoon.

Jacqueline M. Rambert, 25, who was slated to go to trial Feb. 3, pleaded guilty to child endangerment-multiple acts and child endangerment resulting in death during a hearing in Scott County District Court.

Prosecutors, per a written plea agreement filed earlier this week, will dismiss the most serious charge, first-degree murder, when she is sentenced March 20.

The child endangerment charges are both a Class B felony each punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Prosecutors will recommend the sentences run concurrently, or at the same time, at sentencing, according to the plea agreement.

They also will recommend that she serve 40 percent, or 20 years, of the sentence on the child endangerment resulting in death charge before she can be considered for parole.

As a condition of the plea, Rambert agreed to testify against her co-defendant and former boyfriend, Tre Henderson, 28, also of Chicago. His trial is slated for Feb. 3.

On April 27, 2018, Rambert called 911 because her son, Ja’Shawn Bussell, was choking and unresponsive, according to an arrest affidavit. He was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Bussell died May 1, 2018. An autopsy determined he died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head. The autopsy also revealed numerous injuries of the torso and extremities, including multiple healing rib fractures and contusions of the diaphragm.

Rambert and Henderson were caregivers of the boy and "knowingly acted in a manner which created substantial risk to the child's safety," according to the affidavit, and were the sole occupants of a Davenport apartment where the injuries occurred. They also would have knowledge "that the abuse and injuries were occurring, according to the affidavit."

Rambert was arrested in Chicago in August 2018. Henderson was later arrested in Indiana. He is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death.

