Woman pleads guilty to conspiring to kill man, woman in Geneseo

A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a plot to kill a Geneseo man and woman in October.

Shannon J. Jones, 38, was sentenced to 48 months of probation and 180 days in jail. She was given credit for time already served in the Henry County Jail.

Online court records show she was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment and was fined $500.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of conspiracy to commit murder, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of attempted murder, a Class X felony.

Her co-defendant, Justin R. Sexton, 25, pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiracy to commit murder and also was sentenced to 48 months of probation and 180 days in jail.

The two were accused of striking a man in the head with a metal weight and spraying chemicals in his eyes and trying to poison a woman by putting sleeping pills in her coffee creamer, according to criminal complaints filed in Henry County Circuit Court.

