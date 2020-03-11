Woman pleads guilty to stabbing man in Davenport

A Moline woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Davenport in late December.

Kenra S. Campbell, 34, initially faced charges of willful injury-causing serious injury, a Class C felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to the written plea agreement, Scott County prosecutors will recommend against prison time on the condition that she obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and treatment.

She will be sentenced on April 30.

Just after 5 a.m. Dec. 27, Davenport police responded to an apartment in the 6500 block of Harrison Street for a stabbing.

Police found a man with injuries consistent with being stabbed and was taken to Genesis East for life-threatening injuries.

According to court records, Campbell was armed with a knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

Court records filed last month show she intended to rely on the defense of justification and diminished responsibility at trial.

The man’s brother, Michael L. Campbell, 38, told police he had shoved the man during an argument, according to court records. A witness said they saw Michael Campbell shove his brother multiple times and punch him in the head twice, according to court records.

Michael Campbell was charged with domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor. He has a bench trial Friday, court records show.