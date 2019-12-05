Woman shot and killed during bank robbery in northern Iowa; suspect in custody

A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed during a bank robbery Wednesday morning in northern Iowa.

It happened in Lu Verne, a town of around 250 people. That's less than an hour from Fort Dodge and about four hours away from the Quad Cities.

Officials say bank employee Jessica Weishaar walked into Security State Bank just before 9 a.m. and was shot. Responding law enforcement officers found her and said she died at the scene.

They say witnesses and surveillance video helped them identify a suspect and a vehicle.

Authorities stopped the vehicle on Interstate 35 and detained a suspect, 35-year-old Valentino Williams of Coralville. He's facing murder and robbery charges and is currently behind bars in the Kossuth County Jail in northern Iowa.

"Well, we are all just shocked. We don't know what to think. Things like this aren't supposed to happen in a dull little town you know, but you just... it's just hard to believe," Sheri Savage, a resident of Lu Verne, said.

The investigation is ongoing.