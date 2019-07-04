Woman shot in LeClaire by stray bullet; multiple in custody

Scott County officials tell TV6 multiple are in custody after a woman was hit in the leg by a stray bullet in LeClaire.

Officials say three are in custody and are being charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm.

The woman was hit at her house around 2:30 a.m. and officials believe the three were target shooting in the area before she was hit.

Officials say the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time but they believe they are non-life threatening.

TV6 is working to get the names of those suspects and once we have those we will update this story.