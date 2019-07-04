Three men charged after woman is shot in leg in LeClaire

UPDATE 10:28 a.m.: Three men have been booked after a shooting in LeClaire, Iowa.

Police say 28-year-old Jose Olivo-Enriquez, of East Moline, 23-year-old Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez, of Rock Island and 31-year-old Edgar Sierra-Aguilar, of East Moline, have all been charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Serious Injury, a felony, and Carrying Weapons, a misdemeanor. Both Jose and Leobardo are charged with Immigration Detainer.

Sheriff's deputies and Bettendorf Police officers were called to the area 21600 block of 235th Avenue in LeClaire for a report of a woman who was shot in the leg. She was inside her home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies and officers who responded heard additional gunshots outside and away from the residence. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that was seen leaving the area after gunshots were heard. Officials say the three names suspects above were taken into custody.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Scott County officials tell TV6 multiple are in custody after a woman was hit in the leg by a stray bullet in LeClaire.

Officials say three are in custody and are being charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm.

The woman was hit at her house around 2:30 a.m. and officials believe the three were target shooting in the area before she was hit.

Officials say the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time but they believe they are non-life threatening.

TV6 is working to get the names of those suspects and once we have those we will update this story.