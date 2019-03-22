Woman spots rare "one-in-a-million" yellow cardinal

Yellow cardinals are so rare that many experts who study birds for a living have never seen one in-person.

Karem Maldonado of Mobile knows how lucky she is that one landed in her backyard a few weeks ago.

“I could not believe my eyes!” Maldonado told KWQC.

“I tried to get my grandson to take a picture, but it flew away.”

A few days later, the bird Maldonado calls “Mr. Sunshine” returned, and this time she was prepared.

The avid bird watcher with nine feeders in her yard was, as luck would have it, already taking photos.

“Imagine my surprise when I decided to take a picture of a red one to see if I could, and the yellow one showed up and stole the show!” Maldonado said.

A yellow male northern cardinal (not to be confused with the endangered South American yellow cardinal with black and white markings) bears a genetic mutation that makes its normally red feathers yellow.

Auburn University biology professor Geoffrey Hill, quoted in a 2018 AL.com report, said “yellow cardinals are a one in a million mutation."

In 40 years of cardinal bird-watching, Hill has never seen a yellow bird like the one Maldonado saw in the wild.

“I knew it existed and [was] very thrilled to experience seeing it,” Maldonado posted on Facebook.

“I am so blessed to have seen this rare bird.”