Woman stabbed, man strangled in Burlington; 19-year-old arrested

A 19-year-old is being charged after police say a woman was stabbed and a man was strangled in Burlington.

Police say on Tuesday, Nov. 5, just before 9:45 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Hayes Street in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old woman who had multiple injuries from a "stabbing/slashing" according to police. Additionally, police say a 57-year-old man was found who said he was strangled and assaulted during the incident by the same suspect who stabbed the woman.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say 19-year-old Steven Cottage Jr. was arrested and charged with willful injury and domestic abuse assault. Cottage is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.