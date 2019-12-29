Woman stabbed multiple times in East Moline Early Sunday morning, man in custody

According to East Moline police, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Sunday morning.

According to the press release, East Moline officers responded to the 1100 block of 16th Avenue for a disturbance between a man and woman at 2:45 A.M. Officers found the woman with multiple stab wounds to her back and head.

Police say she is currently in stable condition.

Police say officers learned the man fled to Rock Island. With Rock Island Police, officers found the man was found and taken into custody. He is facing charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery.

No names have been released at this time.

If you have any information, the East Moline Police ask you to call the department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App.