Woman survives two crashes on same night

25-year-old Abby Barnes is thankful to be alive and recovering from an accident. During Tuesday, Feb. 5th's freezing rain, Barnes crashed her. After paramedics arrived and left for the hospital, the ambulance crashed too.

"It definitely could have been a lot worse. A lot of things had to happen for me to be right here," Barnes said.

Her vehicle lost control on interstate 80 near the Middle Road exit. Her car ended up at the bottom of a ravine against a tree.

"I just tried to relax my body and [the car] started flipping. My assumption is just before i hit the tree, i fell out the driver's side window," Barnes said.

She regained consciousness and realized she needed to get help. As she searched for her cell phone, she realized something was wrong with her leg. It was dislocated.

"With the shuffling, I forced it back into place. I didn't even realize that's what I was doing when I did it," she said.

Tears rolled down her face as she was unsure what was going to happen next.

"That's when I heard the man's voice....he came and held my neck and was asking me questions."

A random stranger was now by her side.

"...and I just barely remember his face. When I heard his voice, i looked up and saw him...from there I just closed my eyes and tried to take deep breaths," Barnes said.

The next thing she remembers is being in the ambulance. The ride would come with yet another surprise. The driver lost control on the icy roads and hit a guardrail.

"...and next thing you know we are slamming into something...I just put my arms out and held both of the seats on both sides of the ambulance....immediately after it happened, the paramedics were back trying to see if I was okay...we just kinda took a breath for a second," she said.

With multiple injuries, Abby's road to recovery is going to be long. She said doctors hope she will be able to walk by the summer. But now, she is focused on the future.

"I'm hopeful that once I'm recovered from all of this, I'm gonna be a different person. Hopefully good things come. Fingers crossed," she said.

With Abby's medical expenses and inability to work, friends and family setup a GoFundMe page. More information can be found here.