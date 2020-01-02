Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Galesburg

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Galesburg Thursday morning. This happened just before 5:30 a.m., in the 700 block of Ella Street.

Police say upon arrival they found a woman who had a single gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Peoria for treatment.

The Galesburg Police Department is currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information on this case, contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044 You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.