Woman taken to hospital following car crash in Whiteside County

A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say the accident happened on Monday, just after 1 p.m. on Bunker Hill Road at Lyndon Road in the county.

According to police, 67-year-old Darrel Neubauer, of Rock Falls, was traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road, approaching Lyndon Road.

Police say for unknown reasons, Neubauer failed to stop or yield at the stop sign and continued through the intersection, hitting another vehicle on the driver's side.

That vehicle was driven by 46-year-old Shannon Robinson, of Cedar Rapids. Robinson was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Neubauer was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.