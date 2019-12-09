Woman treated for difficulty breathing after fire in Dubuque County

A 65-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for difficulty breathing after a fire in Dubuque County.

Officials with the sheriff's office say they responded to a report of a home on fire on Saturday, Dec. 7. This happened just after 6 p.m., in the 4200 block of Hilken Hill Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire was out but that the home sustained several thousand dollars worth of smoke and fire damage.

The home, owned by 65-year-old Margaret Hoffman, was taken to the hospital following the fire.

Officials say the fire began in the area of the microwave and is not considered suspicious.

The incident remains under investigation.