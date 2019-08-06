Woman uses hot grease to fend off armed suspect

A woman in Alabama used the weapon she had available, hot grease, to defend herself when a man with a gun entered her home, police said.

Larondrick Macklin, who appears to have burn marks on his face in the booking photo released Tuesday, is now charged with burglary and domestic violence.

Decatur Police say officers responded last Thursday to a report of a domestic dispute after Macklin had entered the woman’s home with a firearm.

Officers said the woman “defended herself with a pot containing hot grease,” so Macklin was taken for medical treatment before being taken to jail.

His bond is set at $300,000 bond.