Woman wanted after armed robbery in Moline; police need help identifying her

Do you recognize this person? If so, police in Moline are asking for your help in identifying them after an armed robbery happened at a gas station in the 5200 block of 25th Avenue.

Police say on October 15, a gas station in Moline was robbed by a woman using a stun gun or similar electronic device. Police say she used this while stealing the customer's wallet.

Police describe the suspect as a woman in her late teens to early 20's with short hair. She was wearing a whtie t-shirt, black/gray Nike jacket and black pants according to the surveillance photo.

Police say she was last seen as a passenger in a light colored Chrysler Town & Country traveling southbound on 53rd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.