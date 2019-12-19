Woman wanted after money is stolen from self check out at Moline Walmart

Police are hoping to get help from the public in identifying a woman they say stole money from a Walmart in Moline.

Police say on November 28 a man had used a self check out when he withdrew cash. The man had forgotten to grab the cash and police say the woman pictured above was seen on surveillance video grabbing the cash that the man withdrew.

When the man got to his car he realized he didn't grab the cash and went back in but the money was gone.

Officials say the woman was seen leaving in a dark-colored Honda Accord.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.