Woman wanted by Rock Island police for damaging property

Have you seen this woman? Police are asking for the public's help in finding her after they say she damaged property in Rock Island.

Davayreona Minter, 23, is wanted by Rock Island police for felony criminal damage to property.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

Minter is described as being 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the P3 Tips app. You could earn a cash reward.