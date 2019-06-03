Woman wanted on multiple counts of fraud throughout state of Illinois

Police with the Illinois State Police are asking for the community's help in locating a wanted woman. Police say she is wanted on fraud charges throughout multiple counties.

Police say 29-year-old Samantha J. Sliger, is wanted on Fraud Charges and various other crimes in Lee, Winnebago, Whiteside and Rock Island Counties. She is also wanted by the Clinton Police Department in Iowa.

SHe is described as having blue eyes and brown hair and is 5'10 and approximately 150 pounds.

She also goes by "Kimberly Lille" and "Rikki Sliger".

If you know the whereabouts of this wanted individual please call the Illinois State Police District 1 Headquarters at 815-632-4010.