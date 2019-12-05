Woman wanted on original charges of assaulting police officer

Police are looking for Keyciyah Huge and if you have any information regarding her whereabouts you're asked to contact police.

Police say she is wanted out of Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, obstructing justice and criminal damage.

She is described as being 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 132 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.