Woman wanted out of Moline after police say she stole charity donation jar

A woman is wanted out of the Quad Cities on multiple charges, including theft.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 30-year-old Kersten Speights, is wanted out of Moline for felony disorderly conduct, theft (of a charity donation jar) and wanted for forgery out of Rock Island.

She is about 5'6" and weighs 214 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.