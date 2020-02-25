Woman wanted out of Moline on failure to appear charges

Police need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials with the Crime Stoppers say that 35-year-old Monica Gomez is wanted by the Moline Police Department. This is on failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance.

She is described as 5'8" and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.