Woman wanted out of Scott County on felony retail theft charges

Have you seen Tonya Bowdre? If so the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help.

Officials say 37-year-old Bowdre is wanted out of Scott County for probation violation, four counts on original charges of theft and forgery.

She is also wanted out of Rock Island County for probation violation and felony retail theft.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.