Woman who died in Rock River boating accident Sunday identified

A woman who died following a boating accident on the Rock River in Milan Sunday afternoon has been identified as Alondra I. Acosta, 21, of Kewanee.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday that no autopsy is planned and Acosta’s death is being investigated “simply as a tragic accident.”

The Rock Island Fire Department said the call came in to their dispatch at 1:24 p.m. Sunday. According to the fire department, the caller told dispatchers four people were in a boat up against the steel dam.

The caller said the boat launched in the area of the Backwater Gamblers site in Rock Island and soon after, the boat's engine lost power and it began floating down the river until it reached the dam, the fire department said.

Four people, including Acosta, were rescued after a boat floated over the Steel Dam in Milan.

Officials with the IDNR said other occupants of the boat were a 27-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy, all from Kewanee.

The fire department said it was dispatched to the area of 5098 11th St., which is a bridge, but before crews could get to the boat, it floated over the dam and two of its occupants fell in the river.

The fire department launched their rescue boat, and said they were able to remove two people who were still with the boat after it floated over the dam.

Two of the other occupants in the river were also rescued by first responders. Officials said one person was spotted downstream by a MedForce helicopter. The helicopter was returning from a separate call.

The fire department said the individuals were transported by ambulance to the hospital. Their department transported three people.

Officials said CPR was performed on two of the rescued boaters. All four on board, according to authorities, were wearing life jackets.

IDNR said the accident is being investigated by the Illinois Conservation Police.

Multiple area agencies responded, including Blackhawk Fire, Rock Island City Police Department and Rock Island City Fire Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department and Med-Force.

A boat with the Backwater Gamblers also offered assistance at the scene.

