Sauk Valley women join for lunch with a side of self-defense

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s (SVACC) Professional Women’s Network committee will be supporting a local businesswoman while also learning how to better protect themselves on October 22nd.

The women of SVACC will be hosting a Women’s Self Defense Demo & Luncheon in Sterling Tuesday afternoon. The demonstration will be taught by Master Jane Dillon, owner of Legacy Martial Arts studio who has been training for 16 years.

“We are excited to host this luncheon,” said Professional Women’s Network co-chairs, Nicole Bollman (CGH Medical Center) and Charlotte Dunne (Illinois American Water). “We are supporting a local businesswoman and learning what every woman should know, how to defend herself.”

The women will begin with a potato bar lunch, and a self-defense demonstration, at Bethel Reformed Church, and a hands-on demonstration will be available Tuesday evening at Legacy Martial Arts. Cost for the lunch is $12 for chamber members, $15 for non-chamber members. If you’re planning to join for the class, exercise attire is recommended and the cost is an additional $5.

Luncheon & Self- Defense Demonstration

• When: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Location: Bethel Reformed Church 230 E 23rd Street, Sterling, IL.

Self-Defense Class

• When: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 5:30 p.m.

• Location: Legacy Martial Arts, 21 E. Third Street, Sterling, IL.

