For the first time in nearly ten years, women outnumbered men in the workplace. Women had 50.04% of jobs in the United States at the end of last year. That's

109,000 more than their male counterparts.

Of the 145,000 jobs picked up in December throughout the economy, women took up the vast majority: 139,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The last time women had a higher number in the workforce was in 2010 after the great recession.