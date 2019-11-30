Women went on shopping spree using credit card stolen from 75-year-old, police say

Police say two women stole a wallet from a 75-year-old woman shopping for groceries and then used that card to buy thousands of dollars' worth of items.

They stole the card on Nov. 15, and a half hour later went to another store where they paid for $5,000 worth of electronics and gift cards with that card, according to police.

Investigators say when the two tried to buy more things at a third store, the card was declined.

Police shared photos on social media of the women and the car officers believe they were driving.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.