Women's Marches scheduled for Saturday

Thousands of women are expected to take part in Women's Marches across the nation on Saturday.

The national movement, which started in 2017 as a protest, may be smaller than in years past. Women's march incorporated says it rejects anti-semitism but organizers in some cities are distancing themselves from the group.

Marches are planned in Washington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston. Organizers in Austin, Chicago, New Orleans, Cincinnati, and Atlanta hosted marches for the past two years but are not planning them this year.

Many of those cities are holding alternative events.

Only organizers in New Orleans directly blamed the controversy over the leadership in Washington as a reason for not participating in the

national march.