Work on Davenport Skybridge affects traffic on River Drive

For the rest of the week in Davenport, commuters will hit a detour if using westbound River Drive.

City officials say work is being done on the Davenport Skybridge. This will affect westbound traffic on River Drive and then next week it will shift, affecting eastbound traffic on River Drive.

This is due to construction on the Davenport Skybridge between Brady and Main Streets.

Next week the same thing will happen only with the eastbound traffic.

City officials say all of that work should be finished by next Friday.