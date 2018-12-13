Work on Locust impacting Davenport jewelry store

A Davenport jewelry store says the construction detour on East Locust Street is hurting holiday business. They say business fell off as soon as the project began during a crucial time of year.

Thursday was a good start off to the day at Expressions Jewelers. The customers are happy and so is Co-Owner Mary Van Buer. She’s used to seeing the store full of customers, but that hasn't been the case since Monday.

“Thousands of people drive across locust street every day and see our store and our name and we get a lot of traffic that way,” said Van Buer.

Van Buer says she believes the slowdown is because of the road work on East Locust Street.

“Over the last three days since the construction and closure has started, we are down about 20 percent during really our prime time of the year or holiday sales,” said Van Buer.

The city is currently fixing Woodland Avenue and Kenwood for sewer and water repairs.

Van Buer says the traffic leading to their store is causing a lot of confusion because of the detour sign and road closed to thru traffic. Leaving many to pass by their store or use an alternate route.

“There are no signs indicating that local traffic or business is allowed,” said Van Buer. “It’s very challenging to mitigate those barricades,”

Lori Brownson has been a loyal Expressions Jewelers customer for quite some time. Although she took a different route Thursday, she says she never would have known that she could drive around the barricades.

“I probably would have turned and went a different route,” said Brownson.

Van Buer says she understands the city has to do their job but the timing is not great.

“These last two weeks leading up to Christmas is about 40 percent of our holiday sales. So it's a really crucial time to not have our regular business,” said Van Buer.

In the meantime, she says they will do the best they can, but she can't wait until the work wraps up.

“I’m tired at looking at an empty Locust Street,” said Van Buer.

Van Buer says they did reach out to the city about the impact this has had on their business and the city has agreed to add a sign letting people know businesses in the area are open but that sign has yet to go up.

Davenport is also working on the right Eastbound lane of Locust between Ripley and Harrison. That’s expected to be done Friday.

Public works advises that traffic will be detoured as follows: eastbound traffic will be detoured north on Eastern to Kimberly Road, and westbound traffic will be detoured Southbound on Kimberly Road from the intersection of Locust and Middle Road to State Street.

