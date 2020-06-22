Work on Middle Road in Bettendorf to begin Wednesday

Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive starting Wednesday and continuing through mid-August.

The work will consist of full-depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction, according to city officials.

Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close the two westbound (north) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound (south) lanes.

The second stage will close the two eastbound (south) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound (north) lanes.

The exact start date and duration of the project will depend on the weather.

For more information, call the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.