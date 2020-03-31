Work resumes on I-74 Bridge, IDOT officials say

Lunda Construction has resumed construction on the I-74 bridge, officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday morning.

Work came to a halt last week after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Work resumed Monday.

“For the safety of the workers, all contractors on the project have been taking steps consistent with current state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19,” Danielle Alvarez, I-74 Project Manager, said.

Alvarez said in a statement last week:

“The health and safety of everyone on the project is a priority. While work on the project is continuing, we’ve been making adjustments to create a safer environment for everyone. The DOT and the contractors have been taking steps consistent with current state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19. Each contractor is responsible for implementing safety measures per the state/federal guidelines.

We have been notified that one construction worker has tested positive for COVID-19. Lunda has suspended bridge operations for the remainder of the week as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. At this time, Lunda is planning to continue work on the bridge next week.

The state DOTs and contractors are monitoring the situation day by day and continue to make adjustments as needed to continue work while protecting the safety of our workers.

It is too soon to determine if COVID-19 will have an impact on the completion schedule. Lunda continues to monitor the construction sites and crews and will make adjustments as needed for the safety of their workers.”

