Work to begin on portion of Devils Glen Road; expected to last 4 weeks

A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in Bettendorf. City officials say they expect this to last for four weeks.

The construction is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 4 and will be between Belmont Road and Winston Drive.

Officials say the work will consist of full-depth concrete patching and storm sewer intake reconstruction.

One traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times according to city officials. The start date and duration of the project are dependent on weather conditions.