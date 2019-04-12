Worker falls to death at Texas water park

SPRING, TX (KTRK/CNN) - A construction worker is dead after falling from a structure at a water park in Texas.

It happened Friday at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown outside Houston.

The man was doing work on site when he fell to his death.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating it as an accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” a Six Flags spokesperson told The Houston Chronicle in a statement.

According to the paper, the park is being renovated and due to open early next month.

