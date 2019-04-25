World Health experts issue guidelines when it comes to kids and screen time

World Health experts have issued new guidelines when it comes to screen time and young kids.

According to the World Health Organization, children under the age of five should be limited to an hour or less of screen time every day and kids under the age of one should avoid screens completely.

This is the first time the World Health Organization has issued guidance about screen time.

The guidelines also included recommendations for sleep and physical activity.

Infants less than a year are urged to spend at least 30 minutes a day of tummy time and older kids should get at least three hours of physical activity every day.