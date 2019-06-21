World War 1 housing neighborhood celebration

The Rock Island Preservation Society will host a birthday party celebration for the neighborhoods in Rock Island that were originally created due to the number of people working at the Rock Island Arsenal because of World War 1.

on Sunday, June 23, 2019 between 1 and 4pm.

Rock Island has four nationally significant World War 1 housing neighborhoods located north of 18th Avenue between 31st and 46th Streets. Local architects Olof Cervin and Ben Horn wanted to work with the newly formed U.S. Housing Corporation to meet the housing needs that resulted from the influx of Rock Island Arsenal workers.

The architects drew plans for 15 different homes, submitted them to Washington and were rewarded with a contract to built a total of 400 homes in Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. Construction started in 1918. In 1919, after the war had ended, the houses were sold to arsenal workers, veterans and the general public. Two hundred houses were constructed in Rock Island and when inventoried in 2000 all were still standing.

The Rock Island Preservation Society will leaded guided exterior walking tours around the 1500 block of 39th and 40th Streets, display information boards and cut a birthday cake at 2 pm. The gathering point will be at 18th Avenue and 39th Street. The public is invited and there is no charge for the event.