World War II Army Corps surgical nurse honored at Veterans Day ceremony

The Greatest Generation is honored in Washington, D.C. at a special ceremony commemorating Veterans Day.

Elizabeth Lewis is featured in the Times West Virginian newspaper out of Fairmont, West Virginia after she served the country. (Source: Gray DC)

“There was no doubt. You just knew you had to do it,” said World War II veteran Elizabeth Lewis.

98-year-old World War II veteran Elizabeth Lewis commissioned into the U.S. Army Nurse Corps in July 1943. She still remembers the long months caring for wounded service members overseas.

“See, they’d bring the boys out on barges. I was a surgical nurse,” she explained.

“You just did it. You didn’t think about it,” Lewis said, about her round-the-clock job.

The native West Virginian served in both the Atlantic and Pacific on the large hospital ship Emily Weder. She treated the wounded during the invasion in southern France and then cared for hundreds across the South Pacific, saving so many lives.

“Well I just wish we could have saved them all that’s the worst part,” said Lewis.

“We did the best we could,” she said.

Lewis’ daughters made the trip with their mother for the special day. They are so proud of her accomplishments.

“I really have no words. I always knew mom as my mom. And seeing her here getting her just desserts is wonderful,” said Lyddane.

“She is a national treasure,” she said.

Lewis joined by about a dozen other World War II veterans to celebrate those who answered the call to serve.

“All to God and the country, love and serve,” said Lewis.

World War II veteran Elizabeth Lewis will be 99-years-old on December 13.

This November 11 marks the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.

