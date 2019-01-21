World's loneliest frog, Romeo, will soon meet his Juliet

Romeo, an endangered water frog, lives at the national history museum in Bolivia. He was the only one of his kind in captivity for more than a decade.

Until now.

An online dating campaign for Romeo raised enough money to pay for field expeditions to search for a mate. Conservationists want Romeo to mate and help save the species.

Earlier this month, two females were found and brought back to the museum. One is too young but the other is a good candidate. They named her Juliet.

The females have to stay in quarantine for a while, to make sure they're disease-free.

Romeo and Juliet will meet on Valentine's Day.

