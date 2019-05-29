World’s smallest surviving baby leaves hospital

Baby Saybie was only 9 inches long when she was born last December, and weighed only 8.6 ounces – about as heavy as a large apple.

Instead of a normal 40-week gestation, hers was only 23 weeks and 3 days.

A baby born before 28 weeks like Saybie is considered a micro preemie and tends to face “a variety of life-threatening medical challenges”, according to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns in San Diego where Saybie was born.

Saybie, believed to be the world's smallest surviving newborn according to University of Iowa’s Tiniest Babies Registry, weighed 7 grams less at birth than the previous smallest baby born in Germany in 2015.

After spending nearly five months in intensive care, Saybie was recently cleared to go home as a healthy 5-pound infant.

Saybie’s family wishes to remain anonymous.