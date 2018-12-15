Wreathes laid at Rock Island Arsenal in honor of fallen veterans

The Rock Island Arsenal remembered America’s veterans during a wreath laying ceremony Saturday evening.

Wreaths were presented by those who have served alongside those who are currently serving. Families could take their own separate wreathe to specific headstones.

“Why is this important?” reporter Austin Hanson asked. “Because these are the folks that give us the freedom that we have right now,” site coordinator Tom Nielson, answered. “Without them, we wouldn't be a free country.”

Wreaths across America reached nearly 1,000 locations across the country.

