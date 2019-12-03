Written threat in school causes evacuation at Bellevue School

A written threaten in a bathroom has caused an evacuation at a middle and high school in Bellevue, Iowa.

The superintendent posted to Twitter Tuesday morning with the announcement.

FYI....There was a threat written in one of the bathrooms at the middle/high school. At this time we are evacuating the students and staff to make sure that everything is safe. MS students are being evacuated to the Community Center and HS students are at Horizon Hall. — Tom Meyer (@TomMeyerBHS) December 3, 2019

"There was a threat written in one of the bathrooms at the middle/high school," the post read. "At this time we are evacuating the students and staff to make sure that everything is safe."

The middle school students are being evacuated to the Community Center and the high school students are being evacuated to Horizon Hall.