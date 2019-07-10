Xylitol can be deadly for dogs; FDA issues warning to pet owners

A consumer alert of dog owners.

The FDA has issued an update about the potential dangers of xylitol, a common artificial sweetener and dogs.

While xylitol is safe for human consumption it can have deadly consequences for your pet.

Something as seemingly harmless as sugarless gum and sugar-free ice cream can be harmful to dogs if they contain xylitol.

It's also found in many baked goods, peanut and nut butters and even some toothpaste products.

Xylitol can cause a deadly drop in your dog's blood sugar level.

Symptoms of xylitol poisoning include vomiting, decreased activity, staggering, collapse and seizures.

Experts recommend checking labels for xylitol, especially if the products are sugar-free or low sugar.

If a product does contain xylitol, make sure it's out of your dog's reach.

And if you suspect your dog may have eaten something containing xylitol, get to the vet immediately.