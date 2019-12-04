YWCA Quad Cities celebrates opening of first Iowa location in Davenport

The YWCA Quad Cities celebrated the opening of its first Iowa location in Davenport with a ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The location is being referred to as the Iowa Empowerment Center and will provide women assistance in areas including job preparedness, leadership development and financial literacy.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stopped by the celebration and shared her thoughts on the importance of the YWCA.

"I love the way you're sending a clear message to anyone questioning the capabilities of Iowa women. To those who ask can she handle this? Can she do the job? We say yes, she can, right? Yes, she can," Gov. Reynolds said.

You can stop by the office on East River Drive. This location will serve as a satellite office for the main location in Rock Island.

