YWCA Quad Cities to reopen for emergency childcare services

After receiving approval from the State of Illinois, officials with the YWCA Quad Cities announced they will be re-opening to offer emergency childcare services on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Officials say childcare services will be offered to those parents who are considered essentials workers. YWCA Quad Cities Childcare Center in Rock Island has been closed following Gov. Pritzker's shelter-in-place order.

“I am so pleased that we are now able to offer emergency childcare services for our essential workers and their families,” says Julie Larson, President/CEO of YWCA Quad Cities. Ms. Larson continues, “Our first and foremost concern is the safety and well-being of our staff and the children cared for in our center.”

Officials say safety measures will be in place to protect staff and children. This will include the wearing of gloves and masks, taking temperatures upon arrival and throughout the day, and only allowing childcare children and YWCA staff allowed in the building.

Additional safety processes will be implemented as needed and if necessary. YWCA Quad Cities emergency childcare center will open 3 classrooms operating; infant/toddler room, pre- room and a room for school-age children.

YWCA Quad Cities has been serving the Quad Cities community since 1917 serving over 10,000 youth and women annually.