Year-long project to begin for the Spruce Hills multi-use path project in Bettendorf

A year-long process will begin on Bettendorf roads starting Monday, July 22.

City officials say on Monday and continuing until June 2020, the Spruce Hills multi-use path project from Utica Ridge Road to 18th Street will begin.

Officials say the initial stages will involve the removal and replacement of the intersections on the north side of Spruce Hills Drive within the project limits, excluding the Utica Ridge Road and 18th Street intersections.

After that is finished, the removal of the existing sidewalk and replacement with a 10-foot wide multi-use path will continue starting at Utica Ridge Road and continuing east to 18th Street.

Traffic will remain open in both directions for the duration of the project but the northeast lane of Spruce Hills Drive will be closed at various times to conduct construction operations.

The start date and duration of the project will be dependent on the weather.

For more information, you can contact the Bettendorf Public Works at 563-344-4055.