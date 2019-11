There are two free thanksgiving dinners Sunday.

Jeff’s Car Corner will have enough food for nearly 600 people and the Martin Luther King Jr. community center is inviting everyone to their 30th annual thanksgiving dinner. Last year, they served 12-hundred meals.

You can go to Monroe Elementary School in Davenport from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or you can stop by the MLK center in Rock Island from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.